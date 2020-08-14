Barbara Ann Coontz Isenhart, 80, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Center in Elkins with family by her side. Barbara was born Wednesday, January 31, 1940, in Belington, a daughter of the late Raymond Clyde Coontz and Catherine Margaret Rosier Coontz. On February 14, 1972 in Beverly, she married Grant Isenhart who survives. Also left to cherish her memory are two children, Dusty Everson and wife Diane of New Egypt, NJ, and Machelle Ware of Elkins, eight grandchildren, Laramie Angel and wife Patricia, Tonya Coberly and husband Gary, Dusty Everson Jr. and wife Marie, Robbie Glasgow and wife Stephanie “Tubby”, Shonnette Biller and companion Andy Mahanes, Barbie Barkley and husband James , Christina Everson and fiancé Chris, and Rachelle Myers and husband Jamie, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and five siblings, Raymond Coontz and wife Cathy, Dale Coontz and wife Lillian, Mary Carr, Len Coontz and wife Sue, Caroline “Jean” Phillips and husband Joe. Preceding her in death besides her parents were four children, Susan Simpson, Katrina “Tina” Moore, Winifred “Butch” Everson, Ricky Everson, and three siblings, Connie Reynolds, Sharon Schafferman, and Geneva “Peachy” Coontz. Barbara attended the schools of Barbour and Randolph Counties and had been employed as a homemaker for the Randolph County Senior Center. She enjoyed the sport of wrestling, quilting, her dogs, and spending time with her family. She was Pentecostal by faith and attended Good Shepherd Assembly of God in Elkins. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at the American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery in Cravensdale. Rev. Roger Foster will officiate and interment will follow.

