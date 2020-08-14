Bridgeport’s Romano in need of a heart transplant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Bridgeport dual sport star and Glenville State commit Sam Romano is in need a heart transplant. The BHS Indians Radio Network tweeted that news this afternoon.

Prayers needed for 2020 B.H.S. graduate and football and baseball player Sam Romano.



Sam is at Ruby Memorial Hospital in ICU and is in need of a heart transplant.



Please pray for healing for Sam and his family pic.twitter.com/Do1yJtToy2 — BHSIndiansRadio (@BHSIndiansRadio) August 13, 2020

WDTV reached out to Sam after the news broke and he confirmed that he is indeed a new heart. He also wrote, " I just know I’m gonna make it through this fine. I’ve tried to ease everybody’s nerves.”

As more information becomes available, including how to help and support the Romano family, we will provide it right here on WDTV.com.

