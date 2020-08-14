Bridgeport’s Romano in need of a heart transplant
Football & baseball player just inked with Glenville State
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Bridgeport dual sport star and Glenville State commit Sam Romano is in need a heart transplant. The BHS Indians Radio Network tweeted that news this afternoon.
WDTV reached out to Sam after the news broke and he confirmed that he is indeed a new heart. He also wrote, " I just know I’m gonna make it through this fine. I’ve tried to ease everybody’s nerves.”
As more information becomes available, including how to help and support the Romano family, we will provide it right here on WDTV.com.
