Advertisement

Community makes it ‘Pawsible’ for blind cat to return home

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After three weeks of searching and waiting for their blind cat named TJ to appear, the family soon began to loose hope.

Heidi Morris and her brother are the owners of TJ and were unsure of what do to after he went missing.

“It was a panic, because obviously his condition,” Morris said.

For TJ to find his way home, it would be a bit of a challenge. He’s blind and hard of hearing. Lucky for him, someone came to his rescue. Michaela Martin does frequent cat welfare work with a few non-profits in the area. She received a call about TJ and went to go Trap Neuter Return (TNR).

“I walk up and I tap the porch and it looks at me and I realize that it’s blind, and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, this cat should not be out here,’” Martin said. “So we took him to the vet and dropped him off.”

From there, Martin introduced TJ on Facebook and was able to raise over $800 in less than 24 hours for TJ’s care, including antibiotics and special kidney food for TJ. The rest, Martin said was donated to the Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program (M-SNAP).

“So many people, just over and over and over were just asking, please let us know what happens, let me know if I can help, does he need food, I will call the vet and donate,” Martin said. “So many people were so interested in this cat.”

Even after the initial interest, the Facebook journey didn’t end. Martin searched to see if anyone was looking for TJ in the area after hearing from the vet that TJ was already neutered.

“45 minutes in and I get a hit,” she said. Martin had come across Morris’ profile and immediately reached out.

“I was on Facebook and I had a friend request from somebody I didn’t know,” Morris said. “I’m usually kind of weary about that, but I looked at the profile and said well this looks like a nice girl, so I accepted it and she messaged me immediately.”

From there Martin asked if she had been missing TJ, and sure enough Morris confirmed that TJ was indeed hers.

“So I gave her my phone number and it was very emotional,” Martin said. “It was probably a four minute call of sobbing and she was just so happy that he was found.”

Not long after the call, TJ was brought home.

“Of course your own pet is like a part of the family so the family didn’t feel whole when he was gone.” Morris said. “We love him beyond comparison, he’s been a part of the family for 21 years.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fairmont Councilman retracts statement about Harris

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lost Cats journey home

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Manchin tours Harrison County post office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Senator Joe Manchin delivered a message today from the Clarksburg post office demanding funding for our mail system.

News

Manchin tours post office

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

AFA provides free memory screening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A free memory screening is now available for West Virginians.

News

AFA Free memory screening

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

House Call: How can women manage gestational diabetes? Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many women with gestational diabetes can manage their blood glucose levels by following a healthy eating plan and being physically active. Some women also may need diabetes medicine. Joining us for part one of a two part series concerning gestational diabetes is Richard King, MD, OB/GYN with WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology at UHC.

News

House Call: Aug. 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

State

Man sentenced to life for helping kill daughter’s boyfriend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing his daughter’s boyfriend in West Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison.