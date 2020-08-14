Community makes it ‘Pawsible’ for blind cat to return home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After three weeks of searching and waiting for their blind cat named TJ to appear, the family soon began to loose hope.

Heidi Morris and her brother are the owners of TJ and were unsure of what do to after he went missing.

“It was a panic, because obviously his condition,” Morris said.

For TJ to find his way home, it would be a bit of a challenge. He’s blind and hard of hearing. Lucky for him, someone came to his rescue. Michaela Martin does frequent cat welfare work with a few non-profits in the area. She received a call about TJ and went to go Trap Neuter Return (TNR).

“I walk up and I tap the porch and it looks at me and I realize that it’s blind, and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, this cat should not be out here,’” Martin said. “So we took him to the vet and dropped him off.”

From there, Martin introduced TJ on Facebook and was able to raise over $800 in less than 24 hours for TJ’s care, including antibiotics and special kidney food for TJ. The rest, Martin said was donated to the Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program (M-SNAP).

“So many people, just over and over and over were just asking, please let us know what happens, let me know if I can help, does he need food, I will call the vet and donate,” Martin said. “So many people were so interested in this cat.”

Even after the initial interest, the Facebook journey didn’t end. Martin searched to see if anyone was looking for TJ in the area after hearing from the vet that TJ was already neutered.

“45 minutes in and I get a hit,” she said. Martin had come across Morris’ profile and immediately reached out.

“I was on Facebook and I had a friend request from somebody I didn’t know,” Morris said. “I’m usually kind of weary about that, but I looked at the profile and said well this looks like a nice girl, so I accepted it and she messaged me immediately.”

From there Martin asked if she had been missing TJ, and sure enough Morris confirmed that TJ was indeed hers.

“So I gave her my phone number and it was very emotional,” Martin said. “It was probably a four minute call of sobbing and she was just so happy that he was found.”

Not long after the call, TJ was brought home.

“Of course your own pet is like a part of the family so the family didn’t feel whole when he was gone.” Morris said. “We love him beyond comparison, he’s been a part of the family for 21 years.”

