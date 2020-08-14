Advertisement

Friday Night’s Weather Forecast

Rain Rain Go Away!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well you guessed it. We are going to have plenty of rain showers for tonight and going into your weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of our counties west of I79 until 2 pm Saturday. The showers that do develop are slow-moving and can produce a lot of rainfall in a short amount of time. We also have a stationary front to our south that will help produce more widespread rain showers going into Saturday. Then off to our west, a cold front will sweep through on Sunday allowing us to dry out for the start of our workweek.

Saturday: Widespread rain event that will last most of the day. High: 78

Sunday: We will have leftover rain showers for Sunday as a cold front will help us dry out going into Monday. High: 82

Monday: Cooler temperatures to start your workweek with plenty of sunshine and light rain chances. High: 84

Tuesday: More light rain chances but more sun. High: 84

Wednesday: The mid-80s continue as a high-pressure system starts to build in to allow us to stay completely dry and sunny. High: 84

