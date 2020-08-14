Advertisement

Health officials report 123 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday.

That brings the total count to 8,274.

DHHR officials also reported four additional deaths. The patients were a 77-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, and a 97-year old male from Mercer County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 344,530 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 total cases and 157 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,973 cases are currently active and 6,144 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 135 patients are hospitalized. Fifty-two patients are in ICU, and 18 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (727), Boone (114), Braxton (8), Brooke (72), Cabell (436), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (240), Jackson (166), Jefferson (303), Kanawha (1,046), Lewis (28), Lincoln (97), Logan (285), Marion (198), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (65), Mercer (219), Mineral (127), Mingo (198), Monongalia (973), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (40), Ohio (275), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (127), Putnam (207), Raleigh (282), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (17), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (269), Wyoming (46).

