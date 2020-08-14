Advertisement

Man sentenced to life for helping kill daughter’s boyfriend

Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., received the sentence Thursday in McDowell County Circuit Court
Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., received the sentence Thursday in McDowell County Circuit Court
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing his daughter’s boyfriend in West Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison.

Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., received the sentence Thursday in McDowell County Circuit Court, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported. He was charged with first-degree murder in the February 2019 death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota.

McClure’s daughter, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the slaying.

McGuire’s body was discovered in September 2019 in a grave at a residence in southern West Virginia.

Larry McClure said it was his daughter’s idea to kill McGuire and he went along with it.

He did not show remorse during the sentencing, the newspaper reported, and the judge opted not to allow the possibility of parole.

“This was not a single violent act, it was a conscious decision,” McDowell County Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish said. “You tortured this man for three days before you killed him.”

