Manchin tours Harrison County post office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) delivered a message Friday from the Clarksburg post office demanding funding for our mail system.

This visit by Manchin comes after reports of recent changes to long-standing practices at USPS that could potentially result in making it harder and more expensive for Americans to vote this presidential election.

Manchin toured the Clarksburg post office, thanking employees for getting mail to West Virginians.

”We are extremely excited about Manchin’s support and continued support to help us fight to save the post office,” said Sinikka Melvin, a postal worker. “Right now it takes everybody to step up and get involved to help protect our postal service.”

Melvin not only works for the post office, but she’s also the Clarksburg union head. She told me their service goes beyond politics.

“This shouldn’t be a political fight, left versus right, Republican versus Democrat. It’s the post office. It’s supposed to be a public service for all communities in this country,” said Melvin.

Manchin introduced the Protect Our Services Today Act, which mandates the us postal service cannot close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the presidential election looms, Manchin expressed concerns over changes that are causing delays in mail - especially now.

"Because there's going to be more people using the postal service than ever before and mail-in ballots," said Manchin.

The USPS told Manchin an ongoing review was underway that could significantly reduce facility operations.

"I don't want the president saying, 'we're going to take $25 billion away and then they're not able to get the votes all in at the time the mail ballots in on time to be counted and blame them for the outcome on an election, we're not going to let that happen."

Manchin expects the Postmaster General’s plan to successfully deliver election mail during the 2020 election no later than Aug. 25.

