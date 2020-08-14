Middle Tennessee State WR Dobson Transferring to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Middle Tennessee State rising junior wide receiver Zack Dobson is transferring to WVU, according to his social media.

Dobson has two years of eligibility remaining. With the Blue Raiders in 2019, he recorded 16 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 113 yards.

His brother, Zaevion Dobson, received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for sacrificing his life to shield three girls during a Knoxville shooting in 2015. His family received the honor on his behalf at the 2016 ESPY Awards. He was 15 years old.

