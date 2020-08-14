Advertisement

Missouri police captain helps bring doghouse to puppy

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/CNN) - While on duty, a police captain struck up a conversation with a little girl that led to a promise that non-profit helped to fulfill.

Captain Danny Graves met a little girl and her puppy named Kristof while responding to a homicide in the neighborhood.

The girl was struggling with all the police activity in the area and her conversation with officers led to a promise.

“I made her a promise that I was going to bring her a dog house,” Graves said.

He called a local non-profit, Chain of Hope, to help.

“We brough a dog house. We bought an indoor crate so they can get the puppy inside,” Kate Quigley with Chain of Hope said

Chain of Hope also gave the family dog toys, dog food and a couple of stuffed animals.

Graves said that while “the system fails in many directions, it’s all about conflict resolution” by talking and working things out.

“The way they were imaging them is not correct...we got people that are working with the community just like this here,” the girl’s grandmother, Loren Troutt, said.

A conversation that started as a way to comfort a little girl made a puppy a little more comfortable, too.

