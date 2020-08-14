Advertisement

Multiple emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Monongalia County

structure fire
structure fire(MGN)
By Samantha Ruff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of a structure fire in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, first responders were called to the fire at 6:30 Friday morning at the Twin Knobs Apartments in Morgantown.

At this time there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire Departments from Cheat Lake, Westover, Star City and Granville all responded to the scene.

Stay with 5 News for more details.

