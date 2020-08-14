Multiple emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of a structure fire in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, first responders were called to the fire at 6:30 Friday morning at the Twin Knobs Apartments in Morgantown.

At this time there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire Departments from Cheat Lake, Westover, Star City and Granville all responded to the scene.

