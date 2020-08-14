Advertisement

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

Donna Grabowski, 41, (left) and Roland Grabowski, 42, (right) is shown in an undated photo provided by the Collin County, Texas Government. They were jailed on felony charges including evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after Texas sheriff's deputies found their infant son dead in a bucket of tar in Princeton, Texas.(Collin County Texas Government via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donna and Roland Grabowski late Saturday in a Dallas suburb. A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says they refused to cooperate with investigators looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.

Capt. Nick Bristow says investigators later found the boy’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home northeast of Dallas.

They are being held on bond.

A lawyer for Donna Grabowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

