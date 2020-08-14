Clarksburg mayor says 8-to-4 warrants keep criminals on the streets

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A Clarksburg woman says a man attempted to climb into her step-daughter’s window.

“My stepdaughter came running into my room screaming. We asked her what was wrong and, she said someone was coming in the window,” Faith Bogumil said.

The incident allegedly happened on August 11.

Bogumil said she called 91, and they arrived quickly. She added police tracked the man down at another home down the road.

Bogumil also said police seemed hesitant because the man was out on an 8-to-4 warrant. Which limits when someone with a warrant can be arrested.

Clarksburg City Mayor, Ryan Kennedy explained, “Which means that if an officer encounters someone later in the evening that they know has a warrant out for their arrest if it’s one of these warrants that’s limited to the business hours of the court they have to let the person go and can’t arrest them.”

The mayor continued to say the 8-4 warrant was a problem in Clarksburg.

“This is a concern because we have people that we could have arrested had the magistrates issued a warrant that could be issued at any time. They also can put that on the warrant,” he added.

He said the city has no control over judiciary issues. He recommended that people voice their concerns to the local magistrate and the state supreme court.

