Woodman: “They’re going to be chomping at the bit” to play in the spring

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State head football coach Jason Woodman says the news of the Mountain East Conference’s postponement of fall sports was not a surprise.

“With the ever-changing situation, we kinda expected this to happen,” he said.

Now, Woodman and the conference will shift their focus to having some semblance of a season in the spring. Commissioner Reid Amos said on Thursday that the plan for football is to have a 5-game spring season with a Mountain East Conference Championship at the end.

“Obviously as coaches and mentors to these guys our number one priority is the wellness and health of our student-athletes. As long as we can do that and do the things it takes to protect them and make sure their in the right environment, I think getting them on the field is the second best thing we can do for them,” Woodman said.

First-year students are already on the Fairmont State campus, and returners move in on Monday.

