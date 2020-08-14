Advertisement

WVDE releases color-coding system for reopening schools

The West Virginia Department of Education has released a color-coding system that will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction.
The West Virginia Department of Education has released a color-coding system that will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction.(WILX)
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released a color-coding system that will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction.

Gov. Justice said Friday the metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

Each county will be assigned one of four colors: green, yellow, orange or red. Gov. Justice says an updated map will be posted every Saturday at 9 p.m. For the School Re-entry Metrics & Protocols listed on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website click here.

According to the metric, green indicates that a county is experiencing minimal community transmission. Counties in green are allowed to operate under general re-entry guidelines, but must continue to follow best health practices to prevent the spread of the disease.

Counties in yellow are experiencing moderate community transmission and increased restrictions may be necessary.

A county in orange indicates it is experiencing higher community transmission and further restrictions will be necessary. As for sports, teams will be allowed to practice but games/competition will be stopped while the county is orange on the map.

Officials say any county in red is experiencing substantial community transmission. Under these conditions, all in-person instruction is suspended and remote learning plans are to be activated. Staff will provide essential support services, including meals, student engagement, and special education. All sports activities and competition will also be halted.

Officials announced the ranking will go as follows:

  • Less than 7 cases per 100,000 people: Green
  • 8-15 cases per 100,000 people: Yellow
  • 16-24 cases per 100,000 people: Orange
  • 25+ cases per 100,000 people: Red

Based on the new metric, Gov. Justice said the nation is currently tracking at 16, which would place it in orange.

If the map was active Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said Logan County would be listed in the red, while Grant and Mingo Counties would be orange.

Gov. Justice says any county that is listed as orange on September 8 will also begin the school year virtually until the county moves back to yellow or green on the metric.

They say the metric will be continuously evaluated by the DHHR and will be updated each week on the online dashboard and map resources.

COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE | W.Va. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response.

Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Friday, August 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU Board of Governors vote to amend rules as new federal Title IX regulations go into effect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia University’s Boards of Governors implemented the new Title IX guidance by the deadline provided in the federal regulations.

State

Health officials report 123 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday.

State

Vice President to visit West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is according to the Office of the Vice President.

News

Multiple emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Monongalia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
According to the Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, first responders were called to the fire at 6:30 Friday morning at the Twin Knobs Apartments in Morgantown.

Latest News

News

Clarksburg mayor says 8-to-4 warrants are keeping criminals on the streets

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Mayor Ryan Kennedy says the city has no control over judiciary issues and recommends people voice their concerns with the local magistrate.

News

Much love for Mollie: Community comes together to help get her a service dog

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
In West Virginia, one in 10 adults have diabetes, according to the state’s DHHR, but an one-year-old girl, named Mollie, has changed that statistic.

News

Much love for Mollie: Community comes together to help get her a service dog

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

W.Va. Education Association urges distance learning to start

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
In a press conference held earlier today, the educators would like to begin the school term with distance learning for public schools here in the mountain state.

News

WVEA survey

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

UPDATE: City of Fairmont releases statement about denial of special application for funeral service

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan and WDTV News Staff
A Fairmont woman sat outside the Marion County Courthouse protesting the city's denial of her mother's memorial service at a local park.