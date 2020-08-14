Advertisement

WVSSAC Outlines How DHHR Map Applies to Athletics

Four colors on map will determine if athletics and in-person teaching will be allowed or stopped
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan and Gov. Jim Justice have released a color-coded map broken down by county that will either allow or stop in-person classes and athletics across the state.

Each county will be given one of four colors: green, yellow, orange or red. This will show how many cases of COVID-19 there are per 100,000 people. The map will be released every Saturday night at 9 p.m. and that color will apply for the rest of the week.

If a county is green, there will be less than seven cases per 100,000 people. They will be permitted to continue athletic and extracurricular activities with fans and limited tickets.

For yellow, there are 8-15 cases per 100,000 people. Masks will be required in populated areas where social distancing is limited. However, athletic and extracurricular activities are allowed with spectators and limited tickets.

Should a county be labeled orange, that indicates there are 16-24 cases per 100,000 people. Masks will be required for graded 3-5 in congregant settings and grades 6 and above must wear protective face coverings at all times. As a result, athletic and extracurricular activities will be limited to controlled practices and activities only.

If a red label is given to a county, 25 or more cases are prevalent per 100,000 people. In-person instruction and all school-related activities will be suspended until the yellow level is met for a 7-day rolling basis. Thus, schools will resort to remote learning. All athletic and extracurricular activities will be stopped until the yellow level is met for a 7-day rolling basis.

The WVSSAC will work with schools to determine how many fans will permitted to attend sporting events.

