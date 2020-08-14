WVU Board of Governors vote to amend rules as new federal Title IX regulations go into effect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s Boards of Governors implemented the new Title IX guidance by the deadline provided in the federal regulations.

WVU said in a news release that on Friday, board members voted to emend two BOG rules through the emergency rule making procedure:

BOG Governance Rule 1.6 - Rule Regarding Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Domestic Misconduct, Stalking, Retaliation, and Relationships

BOG Student Life Rule 6.1 - Student Rights and Responsibilities; Student Conduct

According to WVU, the amendments were created to comply with Title IX regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Education, which go into effect Friday.

The University says that in accordance with the emergency rule making procedure, these amended rules shall remain in effect no longer than 90 calendar days.

Board members approved these rules for Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which is the “full rulemaking process necessary to make changes to the rules permanent.” University officials said as a part of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, these amended rules will be posted for public comment starting Monday and ending on Sept. 16.

WVU said all public comments received will be posted on the University’s policy website. The University then will review all comments received and make appropriate revisions to the Rules before returning to the Board for final approval, likely later this fall.

“Significantly, the regulations allow institutions to decide to be more protective than the law,” said WVU Title IX Coordinator James Goins, Jr. “And in that way, West Virginia University views the regulations as setting the floor of what we must do, but we are aiming higher in as many ways as we can.”

According to WVU officials, board members entered an executive session near the beginning of the meeting to to discuss confidential legal, personnel, and deliberative matters, including those related to budget planning as well as the University’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members voted to approve the potential naming opportunities discussed during executive session. Formal announcements will be determined at a later date.

The Board also approved the transfer of some buildings and property associated with the former West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus in Montgomery to the City of Montgomery, according to University officials.

Additionally, members authorized negotiations additional properties after hearing from Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop who noted the National Guard’s interest in utilizing facilities at the former WVU Tech campus.

The next scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 18.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.