Fairmont Senior’s Frazier and Bluefield’s Martin impressing early at WVU fall camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum Zach Frazier and Bluefield product Sean Martin are making their presence known on both sides of WVU’s line just one week into fall camp.

Frazier, a freshman offensive lineman, was a three-time first team all-state selection for the Polar Bears and became West Virginia’s first-ever four-time state wrestling champion in the heavyweight class. Martin, a freshman defensive lineman, was a two-time first team all state honoree for the Beavers.

Both led their teams to state championships during their high school days and have already caught the eye of head coach Neal Brown during practice.

