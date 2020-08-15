Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Frazier and Bluefield’s Martin impressing early at WVU fall camp

The duo represents the only in-state freshmen from the Mountaineers' 2020 national signing day class
WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum Zach Frazier and Bluefield product Sean Martin are making their presence known on both sides of WVU’s line just one week into fall camp.

Frazier, a freshman offensive lineman, was a three-time first team all-state selection for the Polar Bears and became West Virginia’s first-ever four-time state wrestling champion in the heavyweight class. Martin, a freshman defensive lineman, was a two-time first team all state honoree for the Beavers.

Both led their teams to state championships during their high school days and have already caught the eye of head coach Neal Brown during practice.

