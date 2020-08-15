Advertisement

Health officials report 183 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Saturday

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Saturday.

That brings the total count to 8,457.

DHHR officials also reported three additional deaths. The patients were a 67-year old female from Pleasants County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County and a 95-year old female from Logan County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 350,076 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,457 total cases and 160 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,999 cases are currently active and 6,298 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 132 patients are hospitalized. Fifty-four patients are in ICU, and 21 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).

