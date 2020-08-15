Robinson Grand hosts virtual improv show

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Many theaters are still closed as a result of COVID-19. However, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center didn’t let that stop them from holding a virtual comedy show Friday.

The Fearless Fools West Virginia’s Comedy Troupe partnered with the Robinson Grand to hold the improv show to raise money for the center which hasn’t held in-person performances since early March.

The Vintage Theatre Company, Fearless Fools West Virginia’s Comedy Troupe and Ben Queen Photography helped produce the hour-long show which was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Photographer Ben Queen said the event gave artists a platform to express themselves and an opportunity for people to support a local performance venue.

“There are no events happening due to COVID. There are no events that have been happening for many months and artists across West Virginia, we’re struggling,” Queen said.

