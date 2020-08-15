Advertisement

Three new active COVID-19 cases within WVU athletics

One in olympic sports and two among staff members
WVU athletics
WVU athletics(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in its sports programs, the school’s athletic department announced Saturday.

One of the cases is within olympic sports teams and the other two are in athletics staff members. There are no cases in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

823 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since June. In total, 46 have recovered.

