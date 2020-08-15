Three new active COVID-19 cases within WVU athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in its sports programs, the school’s athletic department announced Saturday.

One of the cases is within olympic sports teams and the other two are in athletics staff members. There are no cases in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

823 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since June. In total, 46 have recovered.

