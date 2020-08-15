Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence visits W.Va. to address COVID-19 response

The head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence, met with members of West Virginia’s Task Force Saturday morning.
The head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence, met with members of West Virginia’s Task Force Saturday morning.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence, met with members of West Virginia’s Task Force Saturday morning.

At the Greenbrier Resort, owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Vice President Pence told the members of the team he appreciated their hard work and leadership during this unprecedented time.

“We are with you, and we will stay with you until the day comes to put COVID behind us once and for all,” Pence said in a public roundtable discussion.

The Vice President says while he and the White House grieve the lives of West Virginians lost, leadership by the state government and health officials have saved lives.

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the color-coding system for reopening schools, to which the Vice President complimented the plan to get students back in school.

He also confirmed Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be in West Virginia on Wednesday.

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia National Guard Major General James Hoyer, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller and Congressman Alex Mooney joined the Governor and Vice President along with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and the administrator for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Seema Verma.

Saturday morning the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported three new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 160. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 8,457.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 183 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials report 8,457 COVID-19 cases and 160 COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia.

News

Robinson Grand hosts virtual improv show

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The center hasn’t held in-person performances since early March.

News

Retail and food sales up, but not enough

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Experts respond to the staggering monthly sales numbers reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.

News

Community makes it ‘Pawsible’ for blind cat to return home

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
After three weeks of searching and waiting for a blind cat named TJ to appear, the family soon began to loose hope.

Latest News

News

Fairmont Councilman retracts statement about Harris

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Lost Cats journey home

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Manchin tours Harrison County post office

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Senator Joe Manchin delivered a message today from the Clarksburg post office demanding funding for our mail system.

News

Manchin tours post office

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

AFA provides free memory screening

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A free memory screening is now available for West Virginians.

News

AFA Free memory screening

Updated: 21 hours ago