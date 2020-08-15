Weekend Washout Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heavy rain showers are still in our area for your Saturday with several inches of much-needed rainfall. We are waiting for a cold front from the west to sweep through the area on Sunday. This will allow us to dry out but also help temperatures stay in the mid-80s for much of next week. As of now, all flash flood watches for our viewing area have been canceled.

Saturday: Widespread rain event that will last most of the day. High: 78

Sunday: We will have leftover rain showers for Sunday as a cold front will help us dry out going into Monday. High: 82

Monday: Cooler temperatures to start your work week with plenty of sunshine and light rain chances. High: 84

Tuesday: More light rain chances but more sun. High: 84

Wednesday: The mid-80s continue as a high-pressure system starts to build in to allow us to stay completely dry and sunny. High: 85

