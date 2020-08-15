Advertisement

Weekend Washout Forecast

Dry Weather on the Horizon
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heavy rain showers are still in our area for your Saturday with several inches of much-needed rainfall. We are waiting for a cold front from the west to sweep through the area on Sunday. This will allow us to dry out but also help temperatures stay in the mid-80s for much of next week. As of now, all flash flood watches for our viewing area have been canceled.

Saturday: Widespread rain event that will last most of the day. High: 78

Sunday: We will have leftover rain showers for Sunday as a cold front will help us dry out going into Monday. High: 82

Monday: Cooler temperatures to start your work week with plenty of sunshine and light rain chances. High: 84

Tuesday: More light rain chances but more sun. High: 84

Wednesday: The mid-80s continue as a high-pressure system starts to build in to allow us to stay completely dry and sunny. High: 85

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Night’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Flash flood watch is taking parts west of I79 until 2pm Saturday.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Dry weather will continue going into Monday but Storms fire back up Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | August 13th 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Besides a few leftover showers to a very isolated storm tonight, we should be fairly quiet. Muggy air holds on for another night.

Forecast

7 day forecast 8 13 20 11pm

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | August 12th 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Storms favoring our Eastern regions have kicked up once again, and our rainy pattern continues for the remainder of the week with a stubborn system draped across our region.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast | August 12th 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | August 11th 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Today we feel heavy with increased moisture in the air; rain chances increasing day by day with storms having the potential to bring juicy downpours.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast | August 11th 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast | August 11th 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | August 10th 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our dry, sunny weather begins to break down for storm chances that increase with an approaching system that plans to stall out over the area by mid to late-week.