WVU Alum Austin to Sign with 49ers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer wide receiver/running back Tavon Austin has found his next NFL landing spot.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Austin is set to sign with the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. For the past two years, he played for the Dallas Cowboys totaling 21 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

From 2013-2017, Austin played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, whom he was drafted by eighth overall in 2013. In seven NFL seasons, he has totaled 3,346 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns.

Austin donned the gold and blue for the Mountaineers from 2009-2012. He was a two-time first team all-american totaling 4,446 yards and

