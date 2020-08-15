Advertisement

WVU still set to host Eastern Kentucky in opener despite changes to OVC schedule

Ohio Valley Conference allowing member schools to play four non-con games
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football is set to host Eastern Kentucky in its opener and sole non-conference game on September 12, and despite the Ohio Valley Conference’s cancellation of conference play on Friday, that game is still on.

The OVC announced that it has postponed all fall conference competition to the spring, but it will permit its member institutions to play in up to four non-conference games in the fall.

The Ohio Valley Conference was the 13th and final FCS program to postpone its fall conference slate. It intends to play a seven game conference schedule in the spring of 2021.

