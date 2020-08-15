WVU Women’s Basketball Names Perry Assistant Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has named Nitra Perry as an assistant coach.

She fills the role left by Christal Caldwell who left for the same position at Virginia Tech. From 2018-2020, Perry served as associate head coach at Toledo and spent six total years at the school in other coaching positions. She helped lead the Rockets to a 131-69 overall record and four WNIT berths.

Perry also was the head coach at Kennesaw State from 2012-2016 before being associate head coach at Memphis in 2017-2018. The Mississippi State alum played professionally in Portugal, Italy and United States in the National Women’s Basketball League from 2003-2004.

