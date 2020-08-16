Bridge dedicated to local hero

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia native, James R. Corder, more commonly known as, Johnny was tragically killed while serving as a First Class Private in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War in 1968.

It was requested the bridge locally referred to as “The Good Hope Bridge” would be named in memory of Johnny. The bill passed unanimously through the State Senate and House of Representatives, finalizing the name as The United States Marine Corps Private First Class James R “Johnny” Corder Memorial Bridge.

Senators Doug Facemire and Michael Romano, officiated the dedication with assistance from County Commissioner, Ron Watson.

Two of Johnny’s siblings Bob and Gloria were at the dedication and told some of their favorite memories.

“He would stand up for anybody and to have that done,” Bob Corder said.

Gloria was only five years old when her brother died. However, she shared one memory she hasn’t forgotten.

“My brothers have a lot of memories, Leonard has a lot of memories. I really don’t, but I do remember that time when he was on leave, and he bought me a little toy soldier that walked. I remember when it broke, I cried forever,” she said.

Bob said he remembered the day the family found out Johnny wasn’t coming home. He added he thought Johnny was watching them today.

“Today, he’s crying for all of us because he’s not here with us,” Bob added.

