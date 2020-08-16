Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott sends well wishes to Romano

Bridgeport football and baseball alum is in need of a heart transplant
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport football and baseball alum Sam Romano received a message from an NFL star as we waits for a heart transplant.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sent Romano a video message wishing him well during his treatment in the hospital. Romano’s favorite football team is the Cowboys.

On Twitter, Romano has received an outpour of support from teammates, coaches and sports fans in North Central West Virginia.

