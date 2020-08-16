Advertisement

Local musician gives away school supplies

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local musician held her annual back to school event at Palantine Park.

Rapper, TK Blockstar wanted to give back to the community and help local children by handing out over 1,000 backpacks.

Blockstar Entertainment, owned by Fairmont native, TK Blockstar, handed out backpacks to local students.

Due to COVID-19, the giveaway was a drive-through experience.

The parking lot at Palatine Park was blocked off for families to drive through and pick up a backpack for their children.

Volunteers sorted and handed out supplies based on the age of the child. Blockstar said they had separated the backpacks by elementary, middle, and high school ages.

She said she started this event to help the community she grew up in.

“What started this was I began to have a platform as an artist, and I wanted to use that platform to bring awareness to us in West Virginia especially in this area, we were lacking with a lot of things especially to our kids,” Blockstar said.

