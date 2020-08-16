Advertisement

Oklahoma Football Confirms Nine COVID-19 Cases

Team only had one positive case since July 1
Oklahoma football
Oklahoma football(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nine Oklahoma football players have tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by head coach Lincoln Riley.

The team has only had one positive case since July 1st. Riley gave the team this past week off after their season opener was moved back two weeks to Sept. 12.

Reportedly, 75 percent of the team stayed in Norman instead of going home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Women's Basketball Names Perry Assistant Coach

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Fairmont Senior's Frazier and Bluefield's Martin Impressing Early

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Three new active COVID-19 cases within WVU athletics

Updated: 4 hours ago
One in olympic sports and two among staff members

Sports

WVU Women’s Basketball Names Perry Assistant Coach

Updated: 4 hours ago
Served as associate head coach at Toledo from 2018-2020

Latest News

Sports

Fairmont Senior’s Frazier and Bluefield’s Martin impressing early at WVU fall camp

Updated: 5 hours ago
The duo represents the only in-state freshman from the Mountaineers' 2020 national signing day class

Sports

WVU still set to host Eastern Kentucky in opener despite changes to OVC schedule

Updated: 23 hours ago
Ohio Valley Conference allowing member schools to play four non-con games

Sports

WVU Alum Austin to Sign with 49ers

Updated: 23 hours ago
Former Mountaineer to set to begin eighth season in NFL

Sports

Middle Tennessee State WR Dobson Transferring to WVU

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Has two years of eligibility remaining

Sports

Woodman: “They’re going to be chomping at the bit” to play in the spring

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
MEC moved all fall sports to spring on Thursday

Sports

WVSSAC Outlines How DHHR Map Applies to Athletics

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
Four colors on map will determine if athletics and in-person teaching will be allowed or stopped