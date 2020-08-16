Oklahoma Football Confirms Nine COVID-19 Cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nine Oklahoma football players have tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by head coach Lincoln Riley.

The team has only had one positive case since July 1st. Riley gave the team this past week off after their season opener was moved back two weeks to Sept. 12.

Reportedly, 75 percent of the team stayed in Norman instead of going home.

