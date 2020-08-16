Varah eager to lead Lewis County boys soccer

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Patrick Varah is ready to takeover the reigns of Lewis County boys soccer.

Varah spent the past 14 years coaching kids ages 4-18 at the rec level in the Lewis County soccer association. Though he has never played the game at a competitive level, he has always been a strong follower of the sport.

The Grafton High School alum played football for the Bearcats during his days in Taylor County before taking his skills to Shepherd University. He’ll look to lead a Minutemen team that has won section titles in two of the past three years.

