Weekend Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are waiting for a cold frontal passage to move through our area. This will help us dry out for the most part but also cool off temperatures. There will be some showers associated with the cold front but not expecting much rain accumulation like the past few days. After the frontal system passes through we will have some lingering showers for the next few days until a high-pressure system builds into the region by mid-week. Temperatures going into next week will struggle to reach the mid-80s a nice welcoming relief from the 90s.

Sunday: We will have leftover rain showers for Sunday as a cold front will help us dry out going into Monday. High: 82

Monday: Cooler temperatures to start your work week with plenty of sunshine and light rain chances. High: 82

Tuesday: More light rain chances but more sun. High: 84

Wednesday: The mid-80s continue as a high-pressure system starts to build in to allow us to stay completely dry and sunny. High: 84

Thursday: We continue to stay dry as another system is quickly moving to our region. High: 86

