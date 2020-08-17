Advertisement

2 former correctional officers charged with helping escape

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — Two former correctional officers at a West Virginia juvenile facility are accused of aiding the escape of a teen-aged murder defendant.

Alexanderia Shelby, 25, of Harts and Larissa Mackall, 32, of Julian were charged Friday with conspiracy.

The complaint said the women helped an 18-year-old escape from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in June. WCHS-TV reported the teen deliberately injured himself and then escaped while being transported to a hospital.

Both women communicated in advance on social media about his plans, which called for him to make his way to Lincoln County, where Shelby would pick him up and take him home, State Police Cpl. Dean Brinegar said in the complaint.

The teen was missing for more than three hours before he was captured and taken back into custody. He is now being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Mackall and Shelby were no longer employed with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation as of Aug. 7, agency spokesman Lawrence Messina said.

It wasn’t clear whether either woman has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cheat Lake Boat Explosion injuries 7

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

WVU sees slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases in second weekly ‘trends’ report

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia University officials saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 case counts among students in second weekly trends report.

News

Family treatment courts being added in 3 West Virginia areas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Three more West Virginia counties are being added to the state court system’s family treatment court program.

News

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come September 8.

Latest News

News

Woman accused of having a role in embezzling over $145K from City of Anmoore betwwen 2011-2013 charged

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Spelter woman is facing charges after police say she played a role in embezzling over $145,000 from the City of Anmoore between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013.

State

Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
TSA officials notified police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman.

News

Health officials report 68 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

News

Two accused of filming sexual abuse of child charged

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two people from Taylor County are facing charges after they filmed sexual abuse of a child, deputies said.

News

Preston County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
Cole Lovejoy, 16, was last seen on August 13th in the Kingwood area.

News

Elkins releases survey to citizens

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
After over 100 hundred years the City of Elkins began plans to change their local charter.