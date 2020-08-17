Alderson Broaddus football staying positive after season delay

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus football now has to wait until spring of 2021 for their first season in the Mountain East Conference, but the Battlers aren’t hanging their heads.

The team says its ready to take advantage of the extra practice time given the many moving pieces in Philippi. Head coach Travis Everhart is set to begin his first year at the helm of the program. The Battlers also have welcomed in 64 newcomers.

After going just 1-9 last year, AB is determined to begin its turnaround this fall.

