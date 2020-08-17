Belington Town Hall closes early in remembrance of late councilman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Belington is mourning the loss of a local leader after town councilman James Lawrence died Friday at the age of 51.

Lawrence died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved councilman James Lawrence. His service to our community and friendship to all will be treasured forever. Our hearts and prayers go to his beloved family. It was an honor and privilege to work with James. We mourn his passing and honor his life,” announced the Town of Belington Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Lawrence is a West Virginia native. He was most recently elected to the town council in 2012. The Town of Belington closed early Monday in remembrance of Lawrence.

His funeral service was held Monday afternoon. Condolences can be sent through https://talbottfuneralhome.com/.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.