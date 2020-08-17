Advertisement

Elkins releases survey to citizens

After over 100 hundred years the City of Elkins began plans to change their local charter.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) -After over 100 years, the City of Elkins began plans to change their local charter.

The city posted an online survey to the public in hopes to get the community’s opinion of what changes the city needs to make in its government.

A series of web articles were released to explain some possibilities of what the city could do to change the charter.

One change that articles address is a change in the government structure. The council worked with a consultant to propose some different options for the council to consider.

City Clerk Jessica Sutton said she hoped that citizens read the articles before submitting their survey.

“This gives a really great base of knowledge about what exists now what changes are being considered. I would strongly encourage people to view that information before they take the survey so that they make the most informed decisions that can provide the most informed input back to the council,” she said.

Sutton said they plan to keep the survey open until the beginning of September.

