Family treatment courts being added in 3 West Virginia areas

Three more West Virginia counties are being added to the state court system’s family treatment court program.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three more West Virginia counties are being added to the state court system’s family treatment court program.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources allocated up to $1.5 million in connection with a recent pharmaceutical settlement, the Supreme Court said in a news release. The program will be expanded to include Braxton, Logan and McDowell counties.

The family treatment courts in Boone, Nicholas, Ohio, Randolph and Roane counties will continue to be funded through a separate grant from the department. If funding is available, three more family treatment courts are expected to open next year in locations that have not yet been determined.

Family treatment courts serve people with substance use disorders who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases.

