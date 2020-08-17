Health officials report 68 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

That brings the total count to 8,632.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 360,669 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,632 total cases and 160 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,941 cases are currently active and 6,531 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 134 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty patients are in ICU, and 19 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (738), Boone (120), Braxton (8), Brooke (77), Cabell (459), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (168), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (89), Hancock (114), Hardy (63), Harrison (245), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (362), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (74), McDowell (67), Mercer (243), Mineral (127), Mingo (202), Monongalia (992), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (225), Raleigh (304), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (81), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (39), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (48).

