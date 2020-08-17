Monday Evening Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We still have some light isolated rain showers for your Monday evening forecast with temperatures in the lower 80s. This pattern will be in our region going into Tuesday with a high-pressure system moving into the region for Wednesday. The weather will start to dry out as temperatures reach barely above the mid-80s as our rain chances start to increase with another frontal boundary reaching our area by Friday and lasting into the weekend. Go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather while the temperatures are still comfortable outside.

Monday Night: Light rain chances will be in the area with some producing heavy downpours. Low: 60

Tuesday: Another round of isolated showers are possible but are on the low end of the percentage. High: 82

Wednesday: A high-pressure system from the north builds in with some cloud cover to help us stay dry. High: 86

Thursday: More clouds will be in the area ahead of the next frontal system. Some Mtn showers could be possible. High: 86

Friday: With the next frontal system on our doorsteps we will have scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. High: 86

The Weekend: After the frontal system passes we will still have leftover rain showers as the temperatures start to cool back off to the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies with a decent rain percentage. Average High: 82

