Save Our Children march in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Members of the community came together to peacefully protest against child trafficking.

People of all ages marched in downtown Clarksburg to spread awareness against domestic violence and human trafficking.

People made signs and chanted while taking a loop near the Harrison County Courthouse o show their support for children who are victims of child trafficking and abuse.

After the march, protesters gathered in front of the courthouse to allow people to come forward and share their stories and concerns.

West Virginia native Anna Cunningham shared her story and said she was once too afraid to use her name on social media, but she isn’t letting that stop her now.

“I have just now started using my real name I will no longer hide in fear of what the abuser or any abuser might do to me,” she said.

The organizer of the event, Cheyenne Shuman, shared she wanted to take action in sticking up for the children and not just post on social media.

“There was a recent outcry on Facebook for people just hashtagging save our children, but that’s all they were doing, was hashtagging, and I wanted to take a stand. I guess and for people to march,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.