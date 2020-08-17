Advertisement

Two accused of filming sexual abuse of 12-year-old child charged

Two people from Taylor County are facing charges after they filmed sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child, deputies said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people from Taylor County are facing charges after they filmed the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child, deputies said.

Dallas Weber Jr., 40, of Taylor County, and Ashley Weber, 37, of Taylor County, have been charged with use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said in the criminal complaint that on Aug. 13, they received information about a 12-year-old child being sexually abused by Dallas and Ashley.

Deputies said they were informed that there was photographs and video of the sexual abuse.

Deputies were able to get the camera that contained the footage from a family member.

The family member who gave deputies the camera said they found the camera when they were helping Dallas move from his current home

According to court documents, the child is seen in images without clothing. Ashley was with the child in the images.

Deputies said there were multiple videos of the sexual abuse.

Dallas was taken into custody on Aug. 13. According to deputies, Dallas admitted to taking explicit photographs of the child.

Deputies took Ashley into custody later that day.

Dallas and Ashley are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

