Wilson Murry Hamrick, 92 of Wallace, formerly of Webster County, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. He was born July 26, 1928 in Webster Springs to the late Luther and Mary Baldwin Hamrick. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Wilson was a retired coal miner and a member of the Local 1501 and the UMWA. He was Baptist by faith and enjoyed gardening and sitting on the porch. He loved his family and was proud to see five generations. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Earnest, Dalphon, Denzil, Denvil, Huey, and Okey Hamrick; sisters Virginia Hamrick, Lucille Schrader, and Arletta Schrader; daughter Loretta; sons Harley and David; granddaughters Christina Riley and Virginia Riley; and grandson David Riley. He is survived by his wife Mable Fisher Hamrick; children Darrell Hamrick of Cowen, Cathy Jarvis of Wallace, Delbert Hamrick, Roger Hamrick, Betty Cumbeledge, and Rosemary Hamrick all of Fairmont, Phyllis Payton of Fairview, Donna Jones of Farmington, and Mike Hamrick of Wallace; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Wilson’s life will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Flannery officiating. Interment will follow in Ware Cemetery, Hacker Valley. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamrick family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including facial coverings.

