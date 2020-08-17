Woman accused of having a role in embezzling over $145K from City of Anmoore betwwen 2011-2013 charged

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Spelter woman is facing charges after police say she played a role in embezzling over $145,000 from the City of Anmoore between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013.

Linda Vansoy, 50, has been charged with embezzlement.

Police said in the criminal complaint that a fraud examination from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office found that between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013, over $145,000 was collected in cash utility payments for the City of Anmoore but wasn’t deposited into a banking account.

Vanscoy was employed as an office clerk for the city at the time, police said. Her responsibilities were to collect, receipt and post utility payments to the Utility Collection Reports, preparing banking deposits and taking the deposits to the bank.

Police said Vanscoy admitted to embezzling $600. She had knowledge of other coworkers embezzling money.

Police obtained a warrant for Vanscoy’s arrest.

