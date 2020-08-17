Advertisement

Woman accused of having a role in embezzling over $145K from City of Anmoore betwwen 2011-2013 charged

A Spelter woman is facing charges after police say she played a role in embezzling over $145,000 from the City of Anmoore between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013.
A Spelter woman is facing charges after police say she played a role in embezzling over $145,000 from the City of Anmoore between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013.(Gray News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Spelter woman is facing charges after police say she played a role in embezzling over $145,000 from the City of Anmoore between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013.

Linda Vansoy, 50, has been charged with embezzlement.

Police said in the criminal complaint that a fraud examination from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office found that between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013, over $145,000 was collected in cash utility payments for the City of Anmoore but wasn’t deposited into a banking account.

Vanscoy was employed as an office clerk for the city at the time, police said. Her responsibilities were to collect, receipt and post utility payments to the Utility Collection Reports, preparing banking deposits and taking the deposits to the bank.

Police said Vanscoy admitted to embezzling $600. She had knowledge of other coworkers embezzling money.

Police obtained a warrant for Vanscoy’s arrest.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
TSA officials notified police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman.

News

Health officials report 68 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

News

Two accused of filming sexual abuse of 12-year-old child charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two people from Taylor County are facing charges after they filmed sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child, deputies said.

News

Preston County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
Cole Lovejoy, 16, was last seen on August 13th in the Kingwood area.

Latest News

News

Elkins releases survey to citizens

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
After over 100 hundred years the City of Elkins began plans to change their local charter.

News

Boat reportedly explodes in Cheat Lake

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say a boat exploded Sunday afternoon in Cheat Lake.

News

Save Our Children march in Clarksburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Members of the community came together to peacefully protest against child trafficking.

News

Health officials report 107 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials report 107 COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

News

Local musician gives away school supplies

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:37 AM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Rapper, TK Blockstar wanted to give back to the community and help local children by handing out over 1,000 backpacks.

News

Bridge dedicated to local hero

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:34 AM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
It was requested the bridge locally referred to as “The Good Hope bridge” would be named in memory of Johnny.