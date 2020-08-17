WVU defensive backs coach Addae rekindling ties with Arizona transfers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae has proven to be the Mountaineers secret weapon in landing talented transfers.

Addae, who served as an analyst and defensive backs coach at the University of Arizona from 2013-2017 has rekindled ties with two of his former players in safety Scottie Young and linebacker Tony Fields, both transferred to WVU this summer. Head coach Neal Brown believes Addae is just scratching the surface in becoming a great football coach.

Young made 30 starts in three seasons with the Wildcats, totaling 157 tackles and five interceptions. Fields started every game for Arizona in each of the past three years, recording 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions. Both played for Addae at Arizona in 2017.

