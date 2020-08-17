Advertisement

WVU sees slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases in second weekly ‘trends’ report

West Virginia University officials saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 case counts among students in second weekly trends report.
West Virginia University officials saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 case counts among students in second weekly trends report.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officials saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 case counts among students in second weekly trends report.

WVU officials said in a press release that the University’s public dashboard reported 96 positive test results out of 16,046 tests resulted between July 21-Aug. 16. Those positive test results include 92 students and 4 faculty/staff. 

“As expected, we’re noticing a slight increase in positive case counts with students over the last week as more continue to get tested and move back to campus,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “We’ve had 29 new positive student cases and just one employee in the last week, and we are continuing to closely monitor the testing results of our students and employees and respond quickly with resources and support.” 

The dashboard is updated Monday thru Friday by 11 a.m., according to WVU. It includes information regarding students and employees broken out by campus.

Updates are also provided by the University on WVU Safety’s social media accounts.

The University says it will share trends and other COVID-19 related updates with the public each week or necessary.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing is currently underway for students and employees who will be returning to the Morgantown campus this fall, according to WVU. Testing also started at WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley, and WVU Potomac State College in Keyser. 

WVU officials say the dashboard should not be used to monitor individual test results. Students, faculty and staff should follow the Return to Campus guidelines to access test results. 

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cheat Lake Boat Explosion injuries 7

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

2 former correctional officers charged with helping escape

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Two former correctional officers at a West Virginia juvenile facility are accused of aiding the escape of a teen-aged murder defendant

News

Family treatment courts being added in 3 West Virginia areas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Three more West Virginia counties are being added to the state court system’s family treatment court program.

News

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come September 8.

Latest News

News

Woman accused of having a role in embezzling over $145K from City of Anmoore betwwen 2011-2013 charged

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Spelter woman is facing charges after police say she played a role in embezzling over $145,000 from the City of Anmoore between Sept. 2011 and Oct. 2013.

State

Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
TSA officials notified police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman.

News

Health officials report 68 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

News

Two accused of filming sexual abuse of child charged

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two people from Taylor County are facing charges after they filmed sexual abuse of a child, deputies said.

News

Preston County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
Cole Lovejoy, 16, was last seen on August 13th in the Kingwood area.

News

Elkins releases survey to citizens

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
After over 100 hundred years the City of Elkins began plans to change their local charter.