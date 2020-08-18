Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Philip Barbour

2019: 0-10, missed AA playoffs
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Day one of high school football practices is in the books, and at Philip Barbour, the Colts are looking to put their 2019 season in the rear view.

PB went 0-10 in 2019 but they’ve added 22 new players this off-season and expect a roster in the low 40s.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Floyd is back for his second year under center, as are skill guys around him with running backs Deshawn Webster and Nate Finley.

Head Coach Russ Collett is excited about the increase roster size as he embarks on year four at the helm.

