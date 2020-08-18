Bridgeport’s Romano undergoes successful heart transplant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Less than a week after Sam Romano found out he was in need of a new heart, the former Bridgeport High School dual-sport star underwent a successful heart transplant. He posted this picture on social media Tuesday morning:

Thanks to all your prayers, transplant was a success!❤️ pic.twitter.com/6UkpznEasN — Sleeze (@RomanoSam) August 18, 2020

Last Thursday, 5 News confirmed with Romano that he was in the ICU at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown in need of a heart transplant. Sam signed to play baseball and football at Glenville State College less than two weeks before that.

He is currently in the hospital recovering.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.