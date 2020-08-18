Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Romano undergoes successful heart transplant

Dual-sport star found out he was in need of a new heart last Thursday
Romano transplant
Romano transplant(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Less than a week after Sam Romano found out he was in need of a new heart, the former Bridgeport High School dual-sport star underwent a successful heart transplant. He posted this picture on social media Tuesday morning:

Last Thursday, 5 News confirmed with Romano that he was in the ICU at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown in need of a heart transplant. Sam signed to play baseball and football at Glenville State College less than two weeks before that.

He is currently in the hospital recovering.

