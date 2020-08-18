Fairmont State begins classes with phased return approach

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Armed with masks and hand sanitizer: this may not be the way Fairmont State University students wanted to begin the 2020 school year, but they are making do.

Monday was the first day of classes at FSU, and students will learn like never before.

“It’s just been an entirely different atmosphere. We have social distancing at the dining hall, and the dorms. The only time I’m allowed to take off my mask is in my room,” said sophomore Hannah Adams.

Some students, like sophomore Katherine Jones, are indifferent to the adaptations.

“It was pretty normal. We just had to wear masks the whole time,” said Jones.

Others are stunned.

“The campus feels so empty. That’s probably the most shocking thing. I haven’t really seen anyone that I interact with,” said Adams.

FSU’s president, Dr. Mirta Martin, greeted students and parents at the on campus COVID-19 testing site.

“It’s really important for me to let them know that we are here to serve them, and to be able to say welcome home. It’s really important for me to look at their parents’ faces and say thank you for sharing your child with us,” said Martin.

Students can intermix in person classes and online classes.

“From what I’ve seen and heard, it’s not gonna be much different then when we were actually in class, but it’s just a little awkward and weird to get used to at first.”

Freshman and sophomores returned to campus Monday. Upperclassmen started classes online.

Upperclassman will start face-to-face classes august 24th.

Classrooms are equipped with hand sanitizer, plexi-glass, and social distancing protocols.

