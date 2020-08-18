Geraldine Merandi Martin, (88), of Bridgeport, passed away at her home on August 17, 2020. She was born in Flemington, WV on December 31, 1931, the daughter of the late William (Bill) Merandi and Catherine Fragale Merandi. She was married to James J. Martin for 59 years, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2014. Surviving are one son, James Stephen Martin and his wife Suzette of New London, NC; three grandchildren, Leslie Mullinix (husband Brett), Gina Blalock (husband Steve) and Shelly Eudy (husband Stephen); and five great grandchildren, Cleo Carter, Jacob Hinson, Owen Burey, Sasha Burey and Gage Eudy; and one step-grandson, Zack Blalock. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Stephanie Ann Martin; and one sister, Mary Catherine Merandi Lopez. Mrs. Martin was the former owner and operator of Central WV Grocery & Supply Company in Flemington, WV. She graduated from Washington Irving High School and graduated with a degree in accounting from Ohio University. She was a lifelong member of the All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport. She was also a member of her college sorority and the Sons of Italy. In her better days Geraldine enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially visiting her daughter in Boston and son in North Carolina. The family is deeply grateful to the people who helped care for her in her later years, especially Sharon Morgan and Jeff Bart. Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport WV on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21 at 10:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. In keeping with the requirements of All Saints Catholic Church, all visitors are required to wear face masks. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

