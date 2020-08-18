Health officials report 99 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday.

That brings the total count to 8,731.

DHHR officials also reported four more deaths. The patients were a 90-year old male from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 365,551 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,731 total cases and 164 deaths.

According to data from DHHR, 1,830 cases are currently active and 6,737 people have recovered.

DHHR officials said 132 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty patients are in ICU, and 21 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (745), Boone (123), Braxton (8), Brooke (79), Cabell (466), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (175), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (90), Hancock (113), Hardy (64), Harrison (245), Jackson (169), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,113), Lewis (28), Lincoln (110), Logan (374), Marion (202), Marshall (130), Mason (75), McDowell (66), Mercer (244), Mineral (129), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,001), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (285), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (227), Raleigh (306), Randolph (217), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (84), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (220), Webster (6), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (285), Wyoming (47).

