Advertisement

Health officials report 99 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday.

That brings the total count to 8,731.

DHHR officials also reported four more deaths. The patients were a 90-year old male from Logan County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 365,551 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,731 total cases and 164 deaths.

According to data from DHHR, 1,830 cases are currently active and 6,737 people have recovered.

DHHR officials said 132 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty patients are in ICU, and 21 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (745), Boone (123), Braxton (8), Brooke (79), Cabell (466), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (175), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (90), Hancock (113), Hardy (64), Harrison (245), Jackson (169), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,113), Lewis (28), Lincoln (110), Logan (374), Marion (202), Marshall (130), Mason (75), McDowell (66), Mercer (244), Mineral (129), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,001), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (285), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (227), Raleigh (306), Randolph (217), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (84), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (220), Webster (6), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (285), Wyoming (47).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rosewood Nursing Home reports 30 total cases of COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Rosewood Nursing Home is rising, according to Taylor County health officials.

News

Fairmont State begins classes with phased return approach

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Monday was the first day of classes at FSU, and students will learn like never before.

News

Legal battle over cat at shelter

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control facility has kept a cat for well over a year.

News

W.Va. woman arrested after credit union standoff

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mary Ann Crossland was charged with five counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Latest News

News

Belington mourns loss of councilman

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Belington Town Hall closes early in remembrance of late councilman

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Councilman James Lawrence died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

News

Legal battle over cat

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Cheat Lake Boat Explosion injuries 7

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

WVU sees slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases in second weekly ‘trends’ report

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia University officials saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 case counts among students in second weekly trends report.

News

2 former correctional officers charged with helping escape

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Two former correctional officers at a West Virginia juvenile facility are accused of aiding the escape of a teen-aged murder defendant