James Richard “Zeke” Davis, age 95, of Fairmont, WV passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the White Oaks Assisting Living. He was born October 18, 1924, in Fairmont, WV; the son of the late Zachary F. Davis and Gertrude (Criss) Davis. Zeke graduated from East Fairmont High School. He attended Fairmont Business College and Fairmont State College. Zeke attended Physical Therapy school in Chicago, IL. He served in the United States Navy during WW II. Zeke was in city government under the old form of city directors for 22 years. He served as Street Director, Finance Director, and the Fairmont City Mayor. Zeke was also in West Virginia State Government for ten years. After retirement he worked for Mt. Zion Cemetery. Zeke was a former member of Kiwanis, American Legion, and the VFW. He attended the Fairmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where he was an ordained elder. Zeke’s hobbies were Photography, Stamp collecting, and bird watching. Zeke is survived by his three sons, Richard F. Davis of Florida, James Douglas Davis of Fairmont, and Jay Bradley Davis and his wife, Jennifer of Charleston, WV; four grandchildren, Ashley Marie Van Tromp and her husband, Justin of Pittsburgh, PA, Christina Nicole Messner and husband Tyler of Arlington, VA. Brandon Douglas Davis of Fairmont, WV and Matthew Richard Harris of Asheville, NC; three great grandchildren, Drew Van Tromp, Cole Van Tromp and Miles Messner. In addition to his parents, Zeke was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angelena (Alvarez) Davis, whom he married on August 28, 1946; one son in infancy; and two daughters-in-law, Donna Davis and Betty Gaye Davis. Memorial contribution may be made in memory of James Richard “Zeke” Davis to Seventh-Day Adventist Church or a charity of your choice. At he request of the Davis family, a private memorial services will be made at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

